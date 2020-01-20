Left Menu
Development News Edition

Novel blood test can predict onset of tuberculosis six months earlier

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 15:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-01-2020 15:37 IST
Novel blood test can predict onset of tuberculosis six months earlier

A new blood test could predict the onset of tuberculosis (TB) three to six months before people become unwell, an advance that may help better treat the disease, and save countless lives, according to researchers, including one of Indian origin. In the study, published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine journal, researchers sought to identify which gene expression signatures in blood could be used to predict the disease before symptoms arise.

"The emergence of gene expression signature tests, which can aid diagnosis and early treatment, provides real hope for the management of infectious diseases," said study lead author Rishi Gupta from the University College London (UCL) in the UK. "In this study, we identify multiple signatures to identify the onset of tuberculosis, which is extremely encouraging, potentially providing multiple targets for early detection," said Gupta.

The researchers noted that gene expression signatures are being tested in a range of diseases to aid diagnosis, prognosis or prediction of the response to treatment. Gene expression signature is a single or combined group of genes in a cell with a unique characteristic pattern of gene expression that occurs as a result of an altered or unaltered biological process or pathogenic medical condition.

Some are already being used to support the management of cancers, but none have reached the clinic in infectious diseases, such as TB, the researchers said. For the latest study, the researchers initially conducted a systematic review of published gene signatures found to be present in blood samples from people with TB, compared to healthy individuals.

From this, 17 candidate gene expression signatures for TB were identified and tested in more than 1,100 blood samples in published data sets from South Africa, Ethiopia, The Gambia, and the UK. The scientists analyzed samples from people who had no TB symptoms at the time they gave blood. Those people were then followed up to identify which participants developed TB in the subsequent months.

The researchers found that eight of these signatures, including measurement of expression of a single gene, could predict the diagnosis of TB within three to six months, which falls within the accuracy required by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for new diagnostic tests. This accuracy was achieved by revealing the patients' immune responses to bacteria before the symptoms of the disease develop, the researchers said.

"Further development of these tests could help identify people who will benefit most from preventative antibiotic treatment, in order to reduce the occurrence of tuberculosis -- a disease which causes the greatest number of deaths worldwide due to any single infection. "The availability of multiple signatures will help to broaden access to these tests," Gupta said.

Tuberculosis is a disease caused by bacteria (Mycobacterium tuberculosis) that most often affects the lungs, according to the researchers. TB is spread from person to person through the air. When people with lung TB cough, sneeze or spit, they propel the TB germs into the air, they said.

The researchers noted that worldwide, TB is one of the top 10 causes of death and in 2018 1.5 million people died from the disease. "About one-quarter of the world's population is thought to have been infected with the bacteria that cause TB. The majority of these individuals remain well and cannot transmit the disease," said Professor Mahdad Noursadeghi from UCL.

"Our findings establish the gene signatures in the blood which show the most promise for identifying people who are at risk of disease. Future development of a blood test based on these findings could make an important contribution to efforts to reduce the impact and spread of this deadly infection," Noursadeghi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phone addiction linked to loneliness, may make students anxious about tests: Study

UPDATE 1-Police fire tear gas to disperse thousands in central Hong Kong

Brain magnetic resonance imaging enhanced through artificial intelligence: Study

Sibal has knowledge of the Constitution, but wait for SC verdict on CAA, says Tariq Anwar

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

SDG2030: Challenges of technological applications in advancing Global Goals

Application of contemporary and future information technologies may go milestones in advancing sustainable development goals SDGs provided the challenges are overcome and implementation is ensured....

Sustainable Fashion: UNDP wants you to wear properly to reduce Global Warming 

The experts have estimated that the amount of water used to prepare one pair of jeans and a T shirt is sufficient for a person to drink for 13 years....

World Economic Forum suggests 8 Education Models for Future Schools

In a report released on January 14, the World Economic Forum WEF has also picked two examples for each model from throughout the world. The WEF has emphasized that these schools systems would be crucial for Forth Industrial Revolution.&#160...

Videos

Latest News

Akhilesh Yadav pitches for caste census; criticises NRC, NPR

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday called the Centres plans on NPR and NRC anti-poor and pitched for conducting a caste census. Yadav has made the suggestion in the past as well. His demand now comes days after the Odisha c...

'Profound loss': Sonia Gandhi condoles death of Shamsher Surjewala

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday condoled the demise of veteran Congress leader from Haryana Shamsher Singh Surjewala and said his passing away was a profound loss for the party. In her condolence letter to Vidya, the wife of Surje...

Nirbhaya's father urges SC to frame guidelines on number of pleas convict can file

Nirbhayas father on Monday urged the Supreme Court to frame guidelines on the number of pleas a convict can file so that women can get time-bound justice. His remarks came after the Supreme Court on Monday rejected the plea of Pawan Gupta, ...

Ronaldo nets 2, Juve beats Parma to go 4 points clear at top

Milan, Jan 20 AP Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice as Juventus beat Parma 2-1 on Sunday to remain firmly on course for a record-extending ninth straight Serie A title. Juventus moved four points above Inter Milan, which was held 1-1 at relegat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020