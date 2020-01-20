Left Menu
26 state representatives attend preparatory meeting for National Deworming Day

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 20-01-2020 21:03 IST
As many as 26 state representatives attended a preparatory meeting organised by the Union Health Ministry on Monday for the 10th round of National Deworming Day which is scheduled to be held on February 10. The National Deworming Day is implemented by the Ministry of Health to combat public health risk posed by intestinal worms in children and adolescents up to the age of 19.

"The meeting was attended by 26 state nodal officers and representatives from WHO-India, Women and Child Development Ministry, HRD Ministry and representatives from the National Centre for Disease Control and National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme," a government official said. The meeting was organised with support from Evidence Action -- a technical assistance partner.

Preschool and school-based deworming programs are globally recognized as a "development best buy", the official said. Deworming with the safe and beneficial albendazole tablet is an effective solution to controlling worm infections. India has the highest burden of worm infections in the world. According to WHO's 2014 report, over 22 crores of Indian children aged 1-14 years are at risk, the official said.

He also said that intestinal worm infections can act as a deterrent to a child's growth and development, and can adversely impact performance in school, and livelihood potential later in life. Dr Manohar Agnani, Joint Secretary, Reproductive Child Health, in the health ministry said National Deworming Day is a cost-effective, evidence-based intervention and a successful example of inter-sectoral planning and coordination.

He said that for India to achieve the WHO recommendation of treating 75 per cent of the population to eliminate morbidity due to from soil-transmitted helminthiases, there is a need to ensure effective target setting that is aligned with census targets. "To enhance the programme's reach and impact, all states must, engage with district administration and facilitate cross-learning," he said.

Dr Ajay Khera from the Ministry of Health congratulated the participants for reaching 25.5 crore children and adolescents in the last round of National Deworming Day. He spoke about critical programme interventions of the National Deworming Day, specifically effective drug supply chain management, program convergence and media management and engagement for the programme.

