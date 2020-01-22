CDC confirms first U.S. case of China coronavirus
A traveler from China has been diagnosed in Seattle with the Wuhan coronavirus, according to a U.S. CDC spokesman.
The outbreak has spread from the central Chinese city of Wuhan to cities including Beijing and Shanghai. Cases have also been reported outside China, including in South Korea, Thailand and Japan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
