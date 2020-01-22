Maha: Programme to provide health care to rural women launched

The Federation of Obstetricians and Gynaecological Societies of India on Wednesday said it has teamed up with Maharashtra's health department to launch a programme to improve access to quality care for women in rural and semi-urban areas, and drive an upswing in maternal health indicators. The 'LaQshya Manyata' programme will help overcome the inherent bottlenecks in the healthcare system, a release said.

The programme will help build a more robust healthcare system that will offer equitable access to all communities across economic strata and the rural-urban divide, it said. Federation president Dr Nandita Palshetkar emphasised on the importance to prevent maternal mortality rate with private and government initiatives.

The initiative aims to establish a uniform mechanism for care in every private maternity care hospital, nursing home and clinic and expects to cover all districts and municipal corporations in the state..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

