Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-WHO international public health emergencies

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 19:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-01-2020 18:39 IST
FACTBOX-WHO international public health emergencies
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

World Health Organisation (WHO) experts met on Wednesday to evaluate whether the new coronavirus outbreak constitutes an international emergency. Only five such emergencies have been declared in the past decade: the H1 virus that caused an influenza pandemic (2009), West Africa's Ebola outbreak (2013-2016), polio (2014), Zika virus (2016), and the ongoing Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (2019).

Here are the details: SWINE FLU

The swine flu pandemic of 2009 killed an estimated 284,500 people, about 15 times the number confirmed by laboratory tests at the time, according to an international group of scientists. A 2012 study in the Lancet Infectious Diseases journal said the toll might have been as many as 579,000 people. The original count, compiled by the WHO, put the number at 18,500.

EBOLA IN WEST AFRICA An Ebola outbreak in Sierra Leone, Guinea and Liberia between 2013 to 2016 killed at least 11,300 people, more than all other known Ebola outbreaks combined.

It cost the economies of those three countries an estimated $53 billion, according to a 2018 study https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-ebola-cost/west-africas-ebola-outbreak-cost-53-billion-study-idUSKCN1MY2F8 in the Journal of Infectious Diseases. POLIO

In 2014, the WHO declared the resurgence of polio to be a public health emergency of international concern. Pakistan's failure to stem the spread of the disease triggered the global measures, which also applied to Syria and Cameroon. Polio cases in Pakistan rose from 58 in 2012 to 93 in 2013, more than a fifth of the world total of 417.

ZIKA The WHO in 2016 declared Zika a public health emergency of international concern. Zika had spread to more than 60 countries and territories since the outbreak was identified in Brazil in 2015.

By November 2016, when the WHO declared an end to the Zika emergency, there had been some 2,300 confirmed cases worldwide of babies born with microcephaly, most in Brazil. Microcephaly is a condition marked by abnormally small heads that can lead to developmental problems.

EBOLA IN DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO The WHO's Emergency Committee on Ebola declared the outbreak an international emergency in July last year.

By Jan. 14, there had been 3,406 cases of Ebola, including 2,236 deaths, in the outbreak declared in August 2018 which WHO has said will have cost $1 billion by the time it is halted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Phishing scams caused over 67% of ransomware infection in 2019

Bisleri gives tempos to distributors as part of new initiative

UPDATE 2-Prince Harry arrives in Canada to prepare for non-royal life

Telcos, including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, move fresh plea in SC seeking fresh schedule for payment of Rs 1.47 L Cr statutory dues.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

WEF2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

SDG13: How you can reduce global warming by changing your food habits

The mega narratives of various international organizations give the impression that fighting global warming is only a job of government agencies. However, the European Investment Bank EIB has designed a questionnaire which besides making th...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Monty Python star Terry Jones dies aged 77 - BBC

Terry Jones, one of the British Monty Python comedy team, has died at the age of 77, the BBC said on Wednesday.Born in Wales, Jones was also a film director and historian. He had long suffered from a rare form of dementia, FTD. Jones was on...

HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-Day three at the Australian Open

Highlights of the third day at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the year, on Wednesday times AEST GMT11 0020 KEYS ADVANCES WITH COMFORTABLE WINAmerican Madison Keys saved all four break points on her serve to power pa...

Indian students in China's Wuhan in anxious wait as coronavirus turns virulent

A large number of Indian students in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the new SARS-like virus which rattled China and the world with its sheer virulence, kept an anxious watch on the situation as local officials on Wednesday aske...

Hardik Patel gets bail

Congress leader Hardik Patel was granted bail on Wednesday, four days after he was arrested for failing to appear before the trial court in a 2015 sedition case. Additional sessions judge B G Ganatra granted Patel bail on the condition tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020