PK Banerjee's health condition stable

  • Kolkata
  • Updated: 22-01-2020 21:32 IST
  • Created: 22-01-2020 21:32 IST
The condition of legendary Indian footballer PK Banerjee who is suffering from electrolyte-imbalance, urinary problem and other ailments is stable, a doctor of the hospital where he is admitted said on Wednesday. A medical board reviewed the condition of the 83- year-old former Indian captain who is also affected by Parkinson's disease and dementia.

"He underwent some medical tests and is responding to the treatment," the doctor said. Banerjee, also a highly-acclaimed coach, was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday..

