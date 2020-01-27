Left Menu
Development News Edition

Doctors successfully separate conjoined twins at AIIMS in Jodhpur

Doctors at AIIMS in Jodhpur successfully separated conjoined twins in an operation that went for over four hours.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Updated: 27-01-2020 19:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-01-2020 19:10 IST
Doctors successfully separate conjoined twins at AIIMS in Jodhpur
The conjoined twins, before and after the surgery. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Doctors at AIIMS in Jodhpur successfully separated conjoined twins in an operation that went for over four hours. "The twins were joined together at the chest and stomach. Both of them weighed close to three kilograms together, which brings the weight of each of them to around a kilo and a half. The ideal time for such operations is three to six months," HOD, AIIMS Dr Arvind Sinha told reporters on Monday.

"One of the kids, however, had heart, lungs and kidney complications and his chances of survival were really low," he said. "When such a situation arises, usually the life of the other child is also threatened. Therefore, we undertook the surgery, which went for over four hours and successfully separated the two on Sunday," he further said.

Both the twins are on a ventilator and are under observation right now, according to the doctor. Sinha also said that the treatment of the children was conducted free of cost as the family, coming from the lower strata of the society, was unable to pay for the same. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

Experts identify potential security, privacy risks posed by e-scooters

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brexit withdrawal deal must be implemented 'with rigor' -EU's Barnier

The European Union will monitor the Northern Ireland elements of Britains Brexit agreement very closely and will not allow London to re-open the deal under the guise of implementation, the EUs chief Brexit negotiator said on Monday.The with...

UPDATE 3-Poland, Israel condemn resurgent anti-Semitism at Auschwitz commemoration

The presidents of Israel and Poland called on Monday for greater efforts to combat anti-Semitism as the world marked 75 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp amid concerns over a resurgence of anti-Jewish prejudice.More tha...

U.S. stock rally faces major test as China virus spreads

The latest rally in U.S. stocks is facing a serious test, as the SP 500 heads towards its worst loss in months on concerns over how the coronavirus will impact the global economy.So far, the selling has been measured, with most investors co...

UPDATE 1-U.S. Supreme Court allows Trump's 'public charge' immigration curb

The U.S. Supreme Court gave the go-ahead on Monday for one of President Donald Trumps hardline immigration policies, allowing his administration to implement a rule denying legal permanent residency to certain immigrants deemed likely to re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020