Left Menu
Development News Edition

First suspected case of novel coronavirus in Punjab, Haryana region

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 11:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 11:01 IST
First suspected case of novel coronavirus in Punjab, Haryana region

A 28-year-old Mohali resident, who returned from China recently, has been admitted to the isolation ward of PGIMER here after showing novel coronavirus-like symptoms, an official said on Tuesday. This is the first suspected case of novel coronavirus in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh region.

The patient, who hails from Uttar Pradesh but lives in Punjab's Mohali, had returned from China last week. The patient complained of fever and respiratory discomfort, said Dr Gagandeep Singh, State programme officer, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Punjab, on Tuesday.

The patient, who is said to be a banker, himself went to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), for treatment in Chandigarh, official said. The patient has been kept in an isolation ward and is under observation, the official said, adding his samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology Pune.

The family of the patient has been contacted by Mohali heath authorities, the official said, adding they have not shown any such symptoms. Novel coronavirus is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from common cold to acute respiratory syndromes, but the virus that has so far killed 80 people and affected 2,744 in China is a novel strain and has not been seen before.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

A place in the sun: French defend right to retire early

Most weekdays, 64-year-old Joelle Svetchine steps out of her French Riviera apartment, checks the sun is shining and the sea calm, and decides whether to go rowing.It clears your head being out on the water, the pensioner told Reuters as sh...

UPDATE 1-U.S. recovers remains from Afghanistan plane crash, verifying identities -official

The United States on Tuesday recovered the remains of individuals from a U.S. military aircraft that crashed in Afghanistan and was in the process of confirming their identities, a U.S. defense official said on Tuesday. On Monday, the U.S. ...

U.S. military recovers remains from Afghanistan plane crash: defense official

The United States has recovered the remains of individuals from a U.S. military aircraft that crashed in Afghanistan, a U.S. defense official said on Tuesday.The defense official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the military wa...

Fitness, picking right tournaments crucial in Olympic year: Sindhu

World champion P V Sindhu on Tuesday spoke about fitness and said proper planning and picking the right tournaments will be crucial to succeeding at the Tokyo Olympics. It is very important to stay fit as this is the Olympic year. It is not...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020