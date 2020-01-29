New programme to modernize public health services

$300 million dollar capital investment in health, divided among four focus areas:

Child and maternal health - $83 million

Mental health and addiction - $96 million

Regional and rural service projects – $26 million

Upgrading and fixing aging hospital facilities - $75 million

The contingency of $20 million

The New Zealand Upgrade Programme to modernize the economy includes new and expanded child health, maternity and mental health facilities as part of a package of priority health investments.

"This Government has made real progress rebuilding and strengthening our hospitals and public health services," Health Minister Dr. David Clark says

"In fact, we've invested more into upgrading our hospitals in our first two Budgets ($2.45 billion) than the previous government managed in nine years. That's a reflection both of the scale of the challenges we inherited, and the importance this Government places on health and wellbeing.

"Today we're announcing a further investment of $300 million into areas we know will make a real difference to people's lives.

"That's particularly true in child and maternal health, which will receive an $83 million capital boost.

"The Prime Minister's ambition is to make New Zealand the best place in the world to be a child. To support that, we're investing in expanded neonatal intensive care to help our most vulnerable new-borns, and in maternity care for expectant mothers."

Key investments in child and maternal health include:

Upgraded neonatal care facilities at Counties Manukau, Auckland, Hutt Valley, and Capital & Coast

Investment in upgraded maternity facilities in South Canterbury and Hutt Valley DHBs

New and upgraded mobile dental clinics in Hawke's Bay, Lakes, and Wairarapa

Associate Health Minister Julie Anne Genter says improved birthing facilities will support the great work already done by midwives.

"We want to give kids in New Zealand the best possible start in life. These investments will help make that a reality," Julie Anne Genter says.

Dr. Clark says improving our approach to mental health and addiction remains one of the biggest long-term challenges facing New Zealand.

"As a Government, we're making a record investment in mental health and addiction services. That must include better facilities to support treatment and recovery.

"Already we've announced funding to upgrade mental health facilities in Waikato and Palmerston North, as well as new facilities in Tairawhiti.

"A further investment of $96 million will fund projects such as:

A new acute mental health facility at Tauranga Hospital

A new acute mental health facility Whakatane Hospital

A new acute mental health unit at Hutt Valley DHB

Completing the refurbishment of the mental health facility in Taranaki

"As well as addressing the long-standing need for better mental health facilities, the Government is also supporting regional health services with these investments.

"For example, in Whanganui, we will fund a $2 million extension to the Waimarino Health Centre, and a further $10 million has been earmarked for work at Kaitaia Hospital, including maternity and community mental health facilities.

"We're also pushing ahead with projects to deal with the legacy of underinvestment in core hospital facilities that we inherited.

"In MidCentral $26 million will go towards the much-needed expansion of the Surgical Services Unit at Palmerston North Hospital, increasing capacity so that more people can get the care they need.

"In Nelson Marlborough and South Canterbury, we're future-proofing our hospitals by replacing aging, dirty coal-burning boilers with modern, green alternatives. And at Capital & Coast, $10 million will go towards the cost of replacing leaky copper pipes.

"Today's announcement means DHBs can get to work now on the detailed planning work needed to make all these projects, and many more, a reality. That will mean better health services for New Zealanders, and a more sustainable and secure future for our public health service, Dr. Clark says.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.