Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Central team to visit Maha, no confirmed case

  • PTI
  • |
  • Aurangabad
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 16:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 16:42 IST
Coronavirus: Central team to visit Maha, no confirmed case

With ten persons quarantined in three hospitals across Maharashtra for possible exposure to novel coronavirus, a central health ministry team is likely to visit the state to take a review of preparedness for tackling the disease, an official said on Thursday. State health minister Rajesh Tope assured that no confirmed case of coronavirus infection has been found in Maharashtra so far.

Twenty-seven persons are under observation in the state and as a precautionary measure 10 of them have been quarantined -- six at Kasturba Hospital in Mumbai, three at Pune's Naidu Hospital and another at a hospital in Nanded. "A team of Centre's health department is likely to visit Mumbai in coming days as more and more cases of suspected novel coronavirus are surfacing," a senior state official told PTI.

"All the suspected coronavirus patients will continue to be kept under observation for at least 28 days," the official said, adding that the number is likely to go up. When asked about the purpose of the central team's visit, the official said, "It is aimed at taking a review of the preparedness for prevention and management of the disease.

The team will also give some critical inputs." Speaking to reporters in Aurangabad, health minister Tope said 4,790 people had been screened for symptoms of the infection at the Mumbai airport as of Wednesday. "There is no confirmed patient of coronavirus in the state. Four flights land every week from China. We are scanning passengers for symptoms of coronavirus," he said.

The government had earlier appealed to those who returned from China after January 1 to report to state-run hospitals if they were suffering from cough and mild fever. Novel coronavirus belongs to the coronavirus family that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes. The new virus strain is believed to have emerged from a seafood and animal market in Wuhan city of China..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Titan and KVIC come together to create watch to celebrate Khadi: Gadkari

On the occasion of Martyrs Day, paying tribute on the 72nd death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Union Minister for MSME, Shri Nitin Gadkari, launched the limited edition of Khadi wristwatches in New Delhi today. The Minister of State MSME, ...

Travel from China naturally dropping off in light of coronavirus -U.S. Health Secretary

U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar said on Thursday that travel from China has naturally dropped off since the discovery of a new coronavirus, amid airlines canceling flights and the U.S. State Department issuing strict travel warnings, but al...

What do we know about the new coronavirus? Is this like SARS? How dangerous is it?

A new coronavirus that has killed 170 people in China is spreading to other countries, alarming health experts. Here is some of what we know - and dont know - about the virusWHERE DID THE VIRUS COME FROMThe virus is believed to have origina...

Taekwondo-Iran's Zolghadri moves to Bulgaria to pursue Olympic dream

Iranian taekwondo competitor Farzad Zolghadri said on Thursday he intends to represent Bulgaria at this summers Tokyo Olympics, adding his move has nothing to do with politics and is motivated purely by improving his chances of success. Zol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020