First shipments of medicine to Iran sent via Swiss channel, more to follow - U.S. diplomat

First shipments of drugs for cancer and transplant patients in Iran have already been sent through a Swiss humanitarian channel, U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said on Thursday, adding that he expected more transactions to follow.

"We have now already one company that has met that (criteria) and the cancer drugs have already been delivered," Hook told a press conference, adding that he was in touch with more companies. "You can expect to see more transactions moving through this channel," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.