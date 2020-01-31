Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Families of home quarantined advised to postpone weddings

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kochi
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 17:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 17:07 IST
Coronavirus: Families of home quarantined advised to postpone weddings
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Kerala government on Friday asked families of those who return from novel coronavirus-hit regions to postpone marriages in order to prevent a possible outbreak of the disease in the state. A day after a medical student from Wuhan tested positive for Coronavirus, the state government strengthened its resolve to check the spread of illness to others and directed those coming from China and other affected regions to strictly remain under home quarantine.

State Health Minister KK Shailaja, who is leading the fight against the disease, advised the postponement of marriages in those families, where people came from the virus affected regions. "Home quarantines are being done only as a precaution. No need to panic," the Minister told reporters here after meeting the private hospital authorities to prepare them for facing the challenge.

She said family members of the people coming from the affected-regions should abide by the protocol. "It is heard that in some such families, preparations are being made for marriages. There is no harm in temporarily postponing the date of the marriage.

There will be some difficulties in postponing the marriages fixed earlier. But this is a protocol. This must be obeyed," Shailaja said. Those who are home quarantined would be under observation for 28 days.

"Those who are going for a job, should take leave and be under observation. Health volunteers would be around to solve their problems," the Minister said. After holding a meeting with representatives of private hospitals in Thrissur district, Shailaja said isolation wards are being set up in such facilities and training programs are being conducted for the health officials there.

She urged the people not to create panic in the society over the issue as it was meant to be managed diplomatically. "We have taken all precautions in the district. People should not become restless," the Minister said, instilling confidence among people.

Earlier in the day, Health authorities shifted the woman student, who tested positive for novel Coronavirus, from the general hospital to the Government Medical College here. The medical college student from Wuhan University was shifted to an isolation ward set up in the Medical College Hospital in the early hours on Friday.

At least 1,053 people are under observation in the State as the Left Democratic Front government scrambled to tackle the emergency. The toll in China's novel Coronavirus outbreak has climbed to 213 with the number of confirmed cases totaling 9,692, China's national authorities announced on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 opens lower on virus concerns, Amazon supports Nasdaq

The SP 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average opened lower on Friday, hit by worries over the impact of the coronavirus epidemic on global growth, while the Nasdaq was supported by strong earnings from Amazon.com Inc.The Dow Jones Industr...

UPDATE 3-Joy and sadness: how the world is reacting on Brexit Day

The United Kingdom leaves the European Union at 2300 GMT on Friday, ending its 47-year membership of the worlds biggest trading bloc.Reactions from leaders in Britain, and from around the world, were a mix of joy, resolve, sadness and resig...

Uber drivers cram in fares in countdown to app's Colombia departure

Like a race car driver, Karen Londono is competing against the clock. She rests just four hours a day, trying to take as many fares as possible driving for Uber before the application is deactivated in Colombia.The company, which has repeat...

SAI gives Rani out-of-turn promotion after winning World Games Athlete of Year award

Indian women hockey team captain Rani Rampal, who has been named the World Games Athlete of the Year, was on Friday handed an out-of-turn promotion by the Sports Authority of India to honour her achievement. Rani, who joined SAI as an assis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020