Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's health chief slams Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 18:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 18:49 IST
UK's health chief slams Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand

London, Jan 31 (AP) The chief executive of Britain's National Health Service has criticized Gwyneth Paltrow's lifestyle brand Goop and her new Netflix series, warning it carries “considerable risks to health.” At an event in Oxford on Thursday, NHS chief Simon Stevens slammed Paltrow's brand for giving prominence to “quacks, charlatans and cranks” in promoting untested treatments like vampire facials and unusually scented candles.

“Gwyneth Paltrow's brand peddles 'psychic vampire repellent,' says 'chemical sunscreen is a bad idea,' and promotes colonic irrigation and DIY coffee enema machines,” he said, adding British health authorities have issued advice stating there is no scientific evidence to support such claims. Paltrow's six-part series, “The goop lab with Gwyneth Paltrow,” was recently made available on Netflix in the UK.

Stevens warned about the potential of misinformation to undermine public health, citing the recent surge in measles across Britain. Scientists have attributed the disease's rise in part to falling vaccination rates, first prompted by skepticism about the vaccine suggested in a discredited scientific study in a 1998 medical study that linked the shot to autism.

A spokeswoman for Goop said the company “takes efficacy and product claims very seriously" and noted it has a legal and compliance team that works with their science and research group to vet product claims. (AP) NSA

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Brazil names Guedes to run privatization drive after shakeup

Brazil put Economy Minister Paulo Guedes in charge of its drive to find investors to buy state assets, a presidential decree said on Friday, a day after the programs deputy head was fired due to a controversy over improper use of an Air For...

Indiabulls to exit realty space, merge projects with Embassy, Blacksone led co

As part of its move to exit the realty sector, Indiabulls Group will merge over dozen remaining assets of Indiabulls Real Estate IBREL with a new entity that will be led by Embassy Group and Blackstone in an all-stock deal. On Friday, IBREL...

INSIGHT-Wars and viruses: Are robots less prone to panic?

Widely blamed for volatile flash crashes in currencies and equities, high-frequency algorithms may also be why shock global events, including the current coronavirus, seem to have lost their power to spook markets for any length of time.Whe...

Delhi court revives Aircel-Maxis matter against Chidambaram, Karti

In fresh trouble to former Union minister P Chidambaram, a Delhi court has revived the Aircel-Maxis cases filed by the CBI and the ED against him and his son Karti that were earlier adjourned sine die. The case was adjourned sine die withou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020