Coronavirus: Counters setup to check for infected passengers at Guwahati airport

In view of the coronavirus outbreak in China, the Airports Authority of India, North East Region, has set up counters at the international airport here to screen for infected passengers, according to a release issued on Friday. The Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi airport is the only in the North East region with international flight movement from Singapore and Bhutan, it said.

Special screening, testing and checking counters have been set up with the help of the Assam government, the release said. The coronavirus screening team a the airport has been equipped with infrared thermometer to check body temperature, it said.

No case of Corona Virus has been detected at the airport Assam Health Minister Pijush Hazarika told media on Friday that a 30- member team from the state health department has been put on duty in batches of 10 at the airport to screen for coronavirus affected passengers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.