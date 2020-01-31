Jammu administration issues health advisory regarding Coronavirus

The Jammu administration has said that persons with a travel history to China or South East Asia since January 1 this year should go for a health checkup if they experience symptoms of Coronavirus.

"All persons who have a travel history to China or South East Asia since January 1, 2020 to come forward for Health check-up at the nearest Health Centre if they experience any symptoms such as fever, cough, respiratory distress, etc."

Coronavirus is a large family of viruses that cause respiratory illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). The symptoms reported in patients with nCoV include acute onset of fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

