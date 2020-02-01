Fire breaks out at AIIMS' Cardio-Thoracic Sciences Centre in Delhi, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at the Cardio-Thoracic Sciences Centre of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Saturday, police said. Soon after the fire broke out, 10 fire tenders reached the spot to douse flames. The fire has been brought under control. No casualties have been reported so far.

More details awaited in this regard. In August 2019, a major fire broke out in the hospital, which caused extensive damages to the first, second and third floor of the PC Block. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

