Left Menu
Development News Edition

WRAPUP 1-China's total number of coronavirus deaths reaches 304 as of end-Feb 1

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 06:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 05:57 IST
WRAPUP 1-China's total number of coronavirus deaths reaches 304 as of end-Feb 1
All the new deaths were in central Hubei province, the epicenter of the flu-like coronavirus outbreak. Image Credit: ANI

The death toll from a coronavirus epidemic in China had reached 304 as of the end of Saturday, up by 45 from the previous day, state broadcaster CCTV said on Sunday, citing the country's National Health Commission.

All the new deaths were in central Hubei province, the epicenter of the flu-like coronavirus outbreak. Across China, there were 2,590 new confirmed infections on Saturday, bringing the total accumulated number so far to 14,380.

China faced mounting isolation amid increasing global travel curbs and flight suspensions on Saturday. The epidemic has led to mass evacuations of foreign citizens as airlines halt flights. It also risks worsening a slowdown in the world's second-largest economy. Around two dozen other countries and regions have reported more than 130 cases. Most of them have been in people who had recently traveled to or were visiting from China's central Hubei province, the epicenter of the outbreak.

All of the reported deaths from the virus have been in China so far. The World Health Organization this week declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern but said global trade and travel restrictions are not needed.

Singapore and the United States announced measures on Friday to ban foreign nationals who have recently been in China from entering their territories. Australia followed suit on Saturday. The Russian military was to start evacuating Russian citizens from China on Monday and Tuesday, Interfax and TASS news agencies reported.

PROVINCE IN LOCKDOWN

The number of deaths in Hubei from the outbreak had risen to 294 as of the end of Feb. 1. A further 1,921 cases were detected in Hubei, taking the total in the province to 9,074.

Hubei's provincial capital of Wuhan, where the virus is thought to have originated, reported 32 new deaths. A total of 224 people in Wuhan have now died from the virus, for which there is no vaccine. New confirmed cases also surged by 276 in nearby Huanggang on Feb. 1. One death was reported in the city, about 60 km (37 miles) east of Wuhan.

Hubei has been under virtual quarantine for the last week, with roads sealed off and public transport shut down. Elsewhere, China has placed growing restrictions on travel and business. The province extended its Lunar New Year holiday break to Feb. 13 in a bid to contain the outbreak.

But the province is not totally sealed. People are leaving Hubei on foot over a bridge spanning the Yangtze River, entering Jiujiang city in neighboring Jiangxi province. Lu Yuejin, a 50-year-old farmer from a village on the Hubei side of the bridge, was trying to gain passage for her leukemia-stricken daughter on Saturday.

"Please, take my daughter. I don't need to go past... please, just let my daughter go past," Lu pleaded with the police. Her cries for help were almost drowned out by a loudspeaker playing a pre-recorded message that residents would not be allowed past to Jiujiang.

Eventually, Lu and her daughter were both allowed through and an ambulance was called to pick them up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China reports bird flu outbreak amid coronavirus crisis

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

US lawmakers hail contributions of Sikhs in American milieu

More than a dozen Congressmen gathered at the US Capitol this week to celebrate immense contributions of the small but vibrant Sikh community in American milieu. Sikhs are Americas exemplary community, said the Congressmen addressing a gath...

Delhi Assembly polls: Shah, Nadda to hold rallies; Kejriwal to lead roadshows today

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Smriti will address rallies in the national capital on Sunday ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections slated for next week. BJP national president JP Nadda will also hold rallies in the city. Also,...

Ravens QB Jackson named unanimous NFL MVP

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Saturday night became the second unanimous selection as the NFLs Most Valuable Player. Jackson swept all 50 votes from the Associated Press -- as Tom Brady did in 2010 -- to win the award, which...

At famed Mexican butterfly reserve, second worker found dead

Mexican authorities said on Saturday they are investigating the possible murder of a tour guide working at a famous butterfly reserve in the western state of Michoacan, just two days after its former environmental activist was buried.Raul H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020