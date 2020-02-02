Left Menu
Assam govt assures people of no coronavirus infection in state

  Guwahati
  Updated: 02-02-2020 19:32 IST
  Created: 02-02-2020 19:26 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Assam government on Sunday allayed the fears of people, following media reports, of a person admitted to a hospital here with coronavirus infection. Assam Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Pijush Hazarika said the person, who recently came from Kerala, was admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital for suspected coronavirus infection.

"He was kept in isolation ward and given treatment. He is still in hospital and we are closely monitoring the situation," Hazarika said.

The youth, who hails from Morigaon district, was sent to the GMCH after he landed at the Lokopriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here with flu-like symptoms. "In view of news reports of a Coronavirus case in Assam, we would like to clarify that the symptoms of the person admitted in GMCH with fever and skin rash are that of Measles.

"The person is under observation," a statement from National Health Mission said. In view of the coronavirus outbreak in China and India reporting the second case of a novel coronavirus, the Airports Authority of India has taken special measures at the airport to screen passengers.

On Friday, Hazarika had said that a 30-member team from the state health department was put on duty in batches of 10 at the airport to screen passengers for suspected coronavirus infection.

