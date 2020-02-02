Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus patient at Thrissur Medical College is stable

The first patient who was tested positive with coronavirus is in a stable condition, Thrissur Medical College said in a statement on Sunday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Thrissur (Kerala)
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 21:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 21:46 IST
Coronavirus patient at Thrissur Medical College is stable
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The first patient who was tested positive with coronavirus is in a stable condition, Thrissur Medical College said in a statement on Sunday. "Coronavirus patient at Thrissur Medical College is stable. Her condition is satisfactory. There are currently 20 people in Thrissur who are under observation in different hospitals. From here, 30 samples have been sent to Alappuzha virology lab," the medical college said in its statement.

Earlier, the patient was shifted from Thrissur General Hospital to the isolation ward of Thrissur Medical College. Earlier today, the second case of novel coronavirus in the country was reported from Kerala, and the patient is being monitored in an isolation ward in the Alappuzha Medical College.

The Health Ministry is ensuring strict measures are in place to control any possible outbreak. Senior officials from the Health Department are camping in Thrissur and Alappuzha where two confirmed cases are reported. According to the latest medical bulletin issued by Directorate of Health Services, a total of 1999 people arrived from coronavirus affected areas to the state so far. Of these, 1924 are under observation in homes and 75 in hospitals.

About 104 samples of suspects and two revision samples have been sent to National Institute of Virology, Pune for test. So far results of 34 samples tested were negative apart from two positive cases. Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said that control rooms have been opened at the state health department headquarters and all district headquarters.

"The information of hospitals set up for further treatment of suspected coronavirus infections has been published in all the districts. Sample testing facility has been set up in the NIV unit at Alappuzha." Malappuram district has the most number of people in observation, 315.

The first case of coronavirus infection was reported from Kerala three days ago. The virus originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year and has since spread to various cities around the world. The confirmed cases of coronavirus in China have now surged past 14,000.

Health authorities around the world are taking action to prevent a global pandemic as the virus continues to spread, with cases reported in Australia, France, the United States and seven Asian countries besides China. Several countries including India have sped up the evacuation process after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak as a global health crisis.

Earlier today, India evacuated 323 Indian nationals and seven Maldives citizens, from Wuhan in a special Air India flight. Earlier 324 Indians had been evacuated on Saturday too from Wuhan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

Chinese army to oversee virus hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Blue Jackets LW Gerbe signs two-year, two-way deal

Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Nathan Gerbe signed a two-year, two-way NHLAmerican Hockey League contract extension through the 2021-22 season, the team announced on Sunday. Financial terms were not disclosed by the team.Gerbe, 32, has col...

'Thappad' trailer shoots up to 10 million views

Thappad featuring Taapsee Pannu was dropped on Friday and within two days span, it has shot up to an overwhelming 10 million views. The leading actor took to her Instagram account to share the pleasing response to the trailer from audiences...

Cyber Cell arrests two women for spreading misinformation about coronavirus, says Kerala Minister

Kerala Minister VS Sunil Kumar on Sunday said that the Cyber Cell has arrested two women for spreading misinformation about the deadly coronavirus that traces its origins from the seafood market in the central Chinese province of Wuhan. Cyb...

Report: 49ers' Lynch, Shanahan in line for new deals

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan are expected to receive new contracts in the upcoming offseason, NFL Networks Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Sunday. Lynch and Shanahan signed matching six...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020