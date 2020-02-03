Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria: Foundation starts funding scientists to develop anti-malaria vaccine

Nigeria: Foundation starts funding scientists to develop anti-malaria vaccine
The group of scientists and advisers had been put together already with a specific instruction to discover a vaccine for malaria. Image Credit: ANI

The Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation has commenced funding a group of scientists and researchers to develop anti-malaria vaccine. The objective is to enhance the eradication of malaria in Africa.

The Chairman of the Foundation, Ned Nwoko said in Nigeria's capital, Abuja that creating a vaccine with the effectiveness of boosting immunity against malaria is one of the strategies to mitigate the scourge. According to him, the group of scientists and advisers had been put together already with a specific instruction to discover a vaccine for malaria.

"There are vaccines for many other ailments, from chickenpox to smallpox, polio, name them; so why not malaria? Everyone seems to have accepted that malaria is part of us, but it doesn't have to be, so we need to get vaccine research going, which we are doing now," Ned Nwoko opined. He added that just like any project that has to succeed requires a long and short-term strategy.

"We are not going to fumigate Africa at once, we are going to fumigate country by country, once the country keys into it, we take it up from there and do what has to be done. Fumigation is just one aspect of it, don't forget that sanitation is so important, the cleaning up of the environment, we must clean up our environment, stagnant waters, dirt everywhere, the sewage systems, gutters, refuse dumps," he also said.

"We have come of age in Nigeria where our environment should be clean anyway, why must we continue living in dirty environments, why must we continue living in slums," he further added.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

OBITUARY-Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Talking points from the weekend in La Liga

Talking points from the La Liga weekendAnsu stakes his claim Barcelona winger Ansu Fati burst onto the scene in September with two goals and an assist in his first three matches but the well ran dry after that.The 17-year-old sensation only...

Dassault Aviation to exhibit scaled-down model of Rafale fighter jet at DefExpo 2020

Dassault Aviation, which is going to take part for the first time at DefExpo 2020, will display a scale 110 Rafale mockup with the Indian colours to pay tribute to the induction of the aircraft in the Indian Air Force. The DefExpo 2020 is g...

FACTBOX-Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

The number of deaths in China from the newly identified virus, which emerged in Wuhan city in the central province of Hubei in December, has risen to 361, as of Sunday, up 57 from the previous day, the National Health Commission said. Here ...

Buyers of Air India, BPCL not to get free hand to shed excess staff: DIPAM secretary

Buyers of loss-making airline Air India and oil firm Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd BPCL will not get a free hand to shed excess workforce as the government will build in certain protection to employees in the share sale agreement, DIPAM ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020