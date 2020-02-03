Malappuram District Collector chairs high-level meeting on coronavirus outbreak

In wake of coronavirus outbreak, Malappuram District Collector Jafar Malik on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness in hospitals to deal with the virus.

The meeting comes after Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Monday said that the third case of coronavirus tested positive in Kasargod."Today one more case has tested positive from Kasaragod. The patient is under treatment in Kanjangad District Hospital in Kasaragod. The patient's condition is stable. The student had returned from Wuhan," Shailaja said.The virus originated in Wuhan in December and has since then spread to various cities around the world.China has imposed quarantine and travel restrictions, affecting the movement of 56 million people in more than a dozen cities, amid fears that the transmission rate will accelerate as hundreds of millions of Chinese travel for the Lunar New Year. (ANI)

