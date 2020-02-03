5 people among those evacuated from Wuhan admitted to military hospital

Five people, who were among those evacuated from coronavirus-hit Hubei province, were on Monday admitted to a military hospital in the national capital after showing symptoms of cough and cold. They were kept along with 247 others at a quarantine facility in Manesar set up by the Army, officials said.

The five people were shifted to the Army's Base hospital after showing symptoms of cough and cold. The symptoms of the coronavirus infection start with fever, dry cough followed by breathing problems, according to doctors.

Officials said samples collected from the five people were sent for various tests to AIIMS. "We have received test results of one person and it is negative," they said.

On Saturday, 324 Indians were brought back from Wuhan, while another batch of 323 Indians and seven Maldivians were evacuated from the Chinese city on Sunday. All those evacuated from China are being housed at two quarantine facilities set up by the Army in Manesar and by the ITBP in Chawla Camp.

The death toll in coronavirus epidemic soared to 361 in China while the number of confirmed cases climbed to 17,205, according to Chinese government officials. So far, India has reported three cases of coronavirus.

