Left Menu
Development News Edition

Third corona case in India detected from Kerala, Govt declares

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 03-02-2020 22:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-02-2020 22:54 IST
Third corona case in India detected from Kerala, Govt declares

India reported a third novel coronavirus case on Monday with another Keralite student from Wuhan university in China testing positive for the infection as the Left from government declared the epidemic as a "state calamity". Hours after the confirmation of the third coronavirus case from the state, where over 2,000 people are under watch at houses and hospitals, Health Minister K K Shailaja said on the advise of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan it has been decided to declare the epidemic as a "state calamity".

The move was to take all necessary steps to ensure that the outbreak is effectively controlled, she told reporters on Monday night. Principal Health Secretary Rajan Khobragade said with the declaration of the situation in Kerala as a "calamity", the entire state machinery will gear up to face the situation and medical officers on leave would have to report for duty.

The decision was taken at an apex committee meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority chaired by Chief Secretary Tom Jose. Earlier in the day, the Health Minister informed the state assembly that a medical student become the third person to contract the virus and is an isolation ward at Kanhangad district hospital in Kasaragod.

Two students, including a woman medico, from the state who studied in Wuhan in China had tested positive for the virus in Thrissur and Alappuzha in the last few days. The health status of all three students, who tested positive for the virus is "satisfactory", Shailaja said.

"Till date, 2,239 people, who travelled from Corona affected countries have been identified and placed under surveillance in the state, out of which 2155 are under home isolation and 84 have been admitted to isolation facilities," she said. The health department has identified 82 people who had come in contact with the three positive patients.

As many as 40 are from Thrissur and rest from other districts. "Some of them are in isolation, others are in home quarantine," she said. Coming down on those who had failed to report to authorities after returning from the virus-hit China, where the epidemic has claimed over 360 lives so far, she said this was "dangerous".

The Health Secretary said they have also requested the central government to cancel the annual training of district collectors at the training institute in Mussoorie. As the coronavirus has been declared a state calamity, the health department will not wait for any positive results to come out and all districts will initiate action with the same seriousness.

Shailaja said the health department has assigned 178 counsellors as part of its "psycho-social service" to talk to those under observation and to their families. "Till now around 372 people have been given counselling.

Those who remain under observation and home quarantine are doing a great job to the society. We should be thankful to them. All the 2,239 persons under observation came to us directly saying they came from China," minister said. Earlier in the assembly, she said that as soon as the World Health Organisation (WHO) issued warning on the virus, the state began to take precautionary measures on a "war- footing".

There were a lot of Keralites working and studying in China due to which stringent precautionary measures have been taken to contain the spread of the virus in the event of an infected person reaching the state, she said. Airport and seaports were being continuously monitored and the passengers screened by health officials.

A medical bulletin issued on Monday night said so far, samples of 140 people had been sent to the National Institute of Virology for testing, out of which results of 46 came as negative. While three are positive, the rest of the results are pending.

Authorities have confirmed that the health condition of all symptomatic persons under isolation in hospitals was "stable", the bulletin said. Of the 2,239 people under observation, Malappuram district accounted for the maximum of 343, followed by Kozhikode (310), Ernakulam (297) and Kollam (201).

Meanwhile, the parents of a fourth year Keralite student of Wuhan university, who returned to India on Saturday, has requested the state government to shift their daughter to Kerala from a camp in Delhi. Her father S Vijaykumar said he was anxious as his daughter was sharing a room with five people. They share a toilet, bathoroom and mess, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India will not tolerate 5 'murders' to avenge one: Nirbhaya convicts' lawyer

Ivan Kral, author of 'Dancing Barefoot' song, dies, aged 71

2nd person who detected positive for coronavirus in India sat next to first diagnosed patient, says Harsh Vardhan

ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 98,521 cr in FY21

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Israel and Sudan will push to normalise relations - Israeli officials

Israel and Sudan have agreed to move towards forging normal relations for the first time, Israeli officials said on Monday after the leaders of the two former foes met in Uganda.Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held talks with Abde...

Employees protest against Centre's move to sell equity shares of LIC

Several employees of Life Insurance Corporation LIC staged a protest outside their office here on Monday against the governments decision to sell a part of its holding by initial public offering IPO. They have also announced a one-hour prot...

SC seeks Centre, state govts' reply on plea to regulate blood banks

The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from Centre and all the state governments on a plea seeking direction to strengthen and regulate blood banks and blood storage units across the country. The division bench of Justices Rohinton F N...

Mamata targets Yogi over 'goli' remark, tells BJP to avoid playing communal card

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday slammed Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Aditynath for speaking the language of goli bullets and suggested that BJP leaders who hold constitutional positions should demand votes on the b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020