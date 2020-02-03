Blood samples of suspected coronavirus patients sent for testing
Blood samples of four suspected coronavirus patients were sent to Jaipur's SMS Medical College for testing on Monday. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said six people, one each from Jaipur, Sikar and Ajmer, and three from Jhalawar had approached the Health Department for screening.
Four of them showed symptoms of coronavirus, he said, adding that they had been admitted to hospitals. The officer further said the Heath Department had screened 4,495 passengers at the Jaipur airport for coronavirus so far.
The microbiology department lab at the SMS Medical College has so far tested six samples, all of them negative for the coronavirus infection.
