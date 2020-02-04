Free Preventive Homeopathic Doses for Coronavirus at all Dr Batra's Clinics Across India

Dr Batra's Homeopathy, the largest chain of homeopathic clinics in the world opens its doors to provide free homeopathic medicine to prevent the Coronavirus. The AYUSH Ministry of the Government of India has issued an advisory to use the homeopathic medicine Arsenic Alb 30 for the prevention of this virus (Source - https://pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=1600895). This medicine will be distributed free of charge in around 200 clinics of Dr Batra's in 123 cities in India till 29thFebruary 2020.

Signs & symptoms

Symptoms of the Coronavirus are very similar to that of flu, i.e. common cold, cough, fever and headache. People who are likely to travel are most vulnerable. Pregnant women and young children, and the elderly are also considered in the high risk category. People with poorly managed chronic conditions like asthma, diabetes, heart and other respiratory problems are also at greater risk.

Photo:https://www.drbatras.com/themes/drbatra/images/company/padma_shri_drmukeshbatra.jpg

Care and prevention of Coronavirus

As a precaution, people need to implement strict hygiene standard as set by the World Health Organisation:

Frequent cleaning of hands with alcohol-based hand sanitizers or soap and water.

When coughing and sneezing, cover mouth and nose with flexed elbow or tissue - throw tissue away immediately and wash hands.

Avoid close contact with anyone who has a fever and cough.

If you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing seek medical care immediately and share previous travel history with your health care provider.

When visiting live markets in areas currently experiencing cases of Coronavirus, avoid direct unprotected contact with live animals and surfaces in contact with animals.

The consumption of raw or undercooked animal products should be avoided. Raw meat and milk should be handled with care, to avoid cross-contamination with uncooked foods, as per good food safety practices.

Speaking on the need for urgent preventive medicine for Coronavirus, Dr. Mukesh Batra, Padma Shri recipient (Homeopathy) and Founder, Dr Batra's Group of Companies said, "With our widespread reach and presence in 123 cities across the country and the medical expertise of over 400 doctors, we are well equipped to support the government's effort in using homeopathy as a preventive for epidemics. This will help us towards our mission of a Bimari-Mukt Bhaarat."

Clinic on the link to watch a special message on the Coronavirus from the eminent photographer: https://youtu.be/9SARt7Y_5qs

To avail of the free preventive dosage:

Visit www.drbatras.com to locate the nearest Dr Batra's clinic.

To collect free preventive homeopathic medicine, call +91-9167791677 from 4th February to 29th February 2020 between 12 noon and 5 P.M (week days only)

About Dr Batra's Homeopathy Clinics

With over 225 clinics in India, UK, UAE, Bahrain and Bangladesh, Dr Batra's Homeopathy Clinics has over 400 doctors including skin specialist, hair specialist and experienced homeopathic doctors. Dr Batra's has treated over 1 million patients and been recognised as an 'Icon of Indigenous Excellence in Healthcare' by The Economic Times. Dr Batra's specializes in Hair, Skin, Allergies, Child and Women's Health, Mental Health, Sexual Health and Weight Management ailments including Hair loss, Vitiligo, Psoriasis, Acne, Low immunity, Tonsillitis, Stress Management, Migraine, Thyroid, PCOS, Menopause, Allergies, Sexual Health and Weight Management, Infertility and Male Infertility.

For more information, Contact

Danielle Gracias

+91-9819180717

danielle.gracias@drbatras.com

PR Manager,

Dr Batra's Homeopathy

Website: https://www.drbatras.com/

