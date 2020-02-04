Left Menu
CRPF takes strong measures against cancer that killed 56 personnel last year

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The country's lead internal security maintenance force CRPF lost 56 personnel to cancer last year while another 179 are battling the disease at present, a senior official of the paramilitary force said. Concerned by these numbers, the world's largest Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) with about 3.25 lakh personnel in its ranks has advised: "all family members of CRPF personnel to undertake annual medical examination in all seriousness as early detection is the only way to eliminate this menace."

"The force lost 56 personnel in 2019 to cancer while 179 personnel suffering from the disease are being provided treatment in as many as 37 hospitals across the country," a Central Reserve Police Force spokesperson said. While these figures can be called quite low in comparison to the overall strength of the force, efforts are being made so that none of the troops contract it, the spokesperson added.

An education capsule is being run in the paramilitary to make troops aware of lifestyle management, augmenting body immunity through appropriate diet and undertaking regular yoga sessions. "Providing logistical support to caretakers of such patients besides sensitizing them on cancer care are part of the cancer-fighting strategy of the force," he said.

The force, in collaboration with an NGO CanSupport, also organized a 'Walk for Life' on Sunday in the national capital to generate awareness against cancer and the event was attended by CRPF chief A P Maheswari. The CRPF works under the command of the Union home ministry.

