Two swine flu cases detected in Manipur while testing for coronavirus

Two samples among six sent for screening for novel coronavirus in Manipur tested positive for swine flu, a senior health official said on Tuesday. The six samples collected from people entering the state were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for testing for coronavirus, Director of Manipur Health Services K Rajo told reporters.

"We have received three reports so far. Though none of them tested positive for coronavirus, swine flu has been detected in two of them," he said. Of the two affected persons, one had recently visited China, while the other came in contact with that person, Rajo said.

Being "mild" cases of swine flu, the affected persons will be monitored through "home isolation" and their family members will be provided medicines, he added. According to Rajo, five centres have been opened in different border towns of the state and at the Imphal International Airport to screen people for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Mizoram has started screening people entering the state through the India-Myanmar border, officials said. A screening centre has been set up at Zokhawthar in the border district of Champhai, besides one at Lengpui Airport, they said.

The health department said no coronavirus case has been detected in the state so far and urged people not to believe rumours doing rounds on social media. It said two medical students who returned from China on January 15 have tested negative for coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.