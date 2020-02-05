Left Menu
Development News Edition

Teens' vaping likely to cause extreme difficulty in breathing, swallowing

If you don't have a prior record of asthma or respiratory illness, and still get a sudden feeling of acute respiratory distress and severe difficulty in swallowing, the most plausible reason could be the use of e-cigarettes or vaping.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 14:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 14:20 IST
Teens' vaping likely to cause extreme difficulty in breathing, swallowing
Increasing use of vaping products by teenagers highlights the potential for unknown health risks to continue to grow. Image Credit: ANI

If you don't have a prior record of asthma or respiratory illness, and still get a sudden feeling of acute respiratory distress and severe difficulty in swallowing, the most plausible reason could be the use of e-cigarettes or vaping. The co-relation came to light after a detailed analysis of the situation of a teenage girl who began to feel hoarseness in her throat and the condition got worse but had no asthma or respiratory illness.

The report was published in 'Pediatrics' journal. A teenage girl with no hint of prior asthma or respiratory illness began to feel hoarseness in her throat and a feeling that she needed to clear her throat frequently. Within a few weeks, her hoarseness and throat-clearing worsened with early morning voice loss and feeling as if food were lodged in her throat. She started having trouble swallowing and began to avoid food altogether.

Her pediatrician prescribed loratadine for suspected allergies, but to no avail. Days later, an urgent care center prescribed a three-day course of prednisone. For a few days, she felt a little better, but went back to feeling like she was breathing 'through a straw.' After going to an emergency room with acute respiratory distress and severe difficulty swallowing, staff tried intravenous dexamethasone, ampicillin/sulbactam, and inhaled racemic epinephrine and arranged for transfer. When she arrived at Children's National Hospital, a multidisciplinary team continued the detective work with additional testing, imaging, and bloodwork.

Examining her throat confirmed moderate swelling and a partially obstructed airway draped with thick chartreuse-colored mucus. The teen had no history of an autoimmune disorder, no international travel and no exposure to animals. She had no fever and had received all her scheduled immunizations. Michael Jason Bozzella, D.O., MS, a third-year infectious disease fellow and lead author of the case, said: "With epiglottitis - an inflammation of the flap found at the base of the tongue that prevents food from entering the trachea - our first concern is that an underlying infection is to blame."

"We tested her specimens in a number of ways for a host of respiratory pathogens, including human rhino/enterovirus, respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, Epstein-Barr virus, Streptococcus and more. All negative. We also looked for more atypical infections with bacteria, like Arcanobacterium, Mycoplasma, and Gonorrhea. Those were all negative as well," Dr. Bozzella added. Every throat culture and biopsy result showed no evidence of fungal, bacterial or viral infection, acid-fast bacilli or other malignancy. But on speaking with doctors, the teen had admitted to using candy-and fruit-flavored e-cigarettes three to five times with her friends over the two months preceding her symptoms. The last time she vaped was two weeks before her unusual symptoms began.

Kathleen Ferrer, M.D., a hospitalist at Children's National and the case report's senior author said: "This teenager's use of e-cigarettes is the most plausible reason for this subacute epiglottitis diagnosis, a condition that can become life-threatening." According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2,668 people in the U.S. have been hospitalized for e-cigarette or vaping product use-associated lung injury, as of Jan. 14, 2020. The Children's National case report's authors say the increasing use of vaping products by teenagers highlights the potential for unknown health risks to continue to grow. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

AP govt to borrow Rs 5,000 cr from HUDCO to buy land for poor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Soccer-French police question Ligue 1 club president over staff complaint

The president of the French Ligue 1 soccer club Anger was being questioned in custody by police on Wednesday after a female staff member filed a complaint against him, the club said.Said Chabane faces allegations of sexual assault, regional...

UPDATE 2-Thousands held on cruise ship in Hong Kong as authorities check for virus

Thousands of passengers and crew on a cruise ship that docked in Hong Kong on Wednesday were being kept on board while they were tested for a coronavirus as the city government said that all visitors from mainland China would be quarantined...

Sajjad Lone, Wahid Parra released from detention in J-K

Peoples Conference leader Sajjad Lone and Peoples Democratic Partys Wahid Parra have been released from detention in Jammu and Kashmir. Both the leaders were detained following the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.Several lead...

The deal of the century will die before Trump dies - Iran Supreme Leader

U.S. President Donald Trumps peace plan to end the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, dubbed the Deal of the Century, will die before Trump dies, Irans Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Wednesday, according to a tweet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020