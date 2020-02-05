Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mixture of anti-HIV drugs may be used to treat nCoV patients in India

In a significant move, the India Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has sought an emergency approval from Central Drug Control Organisation (CDCSO) to use combination of anti-HIV drugs- 'Lopinavir and Ritonavir' tablets for the treatment of novel coronavirus (nCoV) patients in India, sources said.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 20:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-02-2020 20:48 IST
Mixture of anti-HIV drugs may be used to treat nCoV patients in India
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

By Priyanka Sharma In a significant move, the India Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has sought an emergency approval from Central Drug Control Organisation (CDCSO) to use combination of anti-HIV drugs- 'Lopinavir and Ritonavir' tablets for the treatment of novel coronavirus (nCoV) patients in India, sources said.

This is only for restrictive use in the interest of the public health emergency. "This decision has been taken in the recent meetings over the preparedness action on novel coronavirus. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved to use the combination of 'Lopinavir and Ritonavir' tablets for the treatment of nCoV patients for restrictive use in the interest of the public health emergency," sources told ANI.

"As of now, there is no specific drug or vaccine to treat patients of coronavirus. Doctors across the globe are treating respiratory patients with supportive medication following the clinical guidelines of WHO," soured said. According to the latest data by the Union Health Ministry, about 5123 people are under observation (community surveillance) across the country out of which 128 patients are hospitalised for suspected coronavirus infection.

So far in India, three medical students who returned to Kerala from China have confirmed positive for nCoV and all three patients are receiving treatment under quarantine in the state. According to WHO, coronaviruses are large families of viruses, which cause illnesses to people and also circulate in animals including camels, cats, and bats. Rarely, animal coronaviruses can also evolve and infect people. The epicentre of the disease is mainland china's Wuhan City, which has infected over 15000 people and claimed more than 450 lives so far in China.

Meanwhile, a randomised controlled clinical trial is now underway in China to test the anti-HIV drugs' efficacy, according to a study published in the Lancet Journal on January 24. Last week, the Central government brought back about 600 Indian nationals (most of them are students) from China amid the outbreak of novel coronavirus. Approximately, 248 people are quarantined at Army's Manesar camp, out of which 6 persons are sent to Base Hospital for further observation after they showed flu-like symptoms. Meanwhile, 406 persons have been quarantined at ITBP's isolation facility and 5 persons have been shifted to Safdarjung Hospital for medical care.

Also, as a part of preventive measures to stop the spread of the disease, the Central government has suspended all visas for travel to China, which were issued earlier. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

UPDATE 1-Top Senate Republican lashes out at Democrats over Trump impeachment

Yes Bank's ex-director Agarwal writes to RBI seeking removal of MD

Maharashtra Co-op Bank pitches for branch merger of PMC Bank

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Shimla: Man skids on snow, dies of internal injuries

A 46-year-old man died of internal injuries he sustained after he slipped on snow in Himachal Pradeshs Shimla district, police said on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Inder Singh, a resident of Mandah village in Nerwa tehsil, they...

Surrendered rebel deposes in court against `Maoist' couple

A surrendered rebel deposed before a court here on Wednesday during an ongoing trial against alleged Maoists Arun Bhelke and his wife Kanchan Nanaware. The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested the couple in 2014, alleging that they we...

Talk with people in Shaheen Bagh, bring clarity on NPR, NRC: Digvijay Singh to Govt

Congress leader Digvijay Singh said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that the government should take into confidence the people who are protesting against the CAA and NRC at Shaheen Bagh here and hold talks with them to defuse tension. While par...

Huawei India indefinitely suspends travel to, from China

Chinese telecom gear maker Huawei India on Wednesday said it has suspended travel to and from China to combat the deadly novel coronavirus infection. The company has also quarantined Chinese employees along with their family members in Indi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020