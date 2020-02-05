Coronavirus: Mother-daughter duo admitted to Amritsar hospital

A mother-daughter duo suspected of suffering from coronavirus was admitted to the isolation ward of a government hospital here on Wednesday. They had arrived Amritsar from New Zealand via China, officials said.

They had complained of severe pain in their throat after which they were taken to the hospital and their samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for testing, they said. On Tuesday, state Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu had said that samples of 22 patients had tested negative for coronavirus.

"The National Institute of Virology has confirmed 22 negative cases while the report of one patient from Faridkot will be received shortly," Sidhu had said. The minister had said of 85 cases, 84 were found be asymptomatic while 77 patients had been kept under observation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.