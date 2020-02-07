Left Menu
Development News Edition

JK admin to start audit of prescriptions at govt medical institutions

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 13:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 13:16 IST
JK admin to start audit of prescriptions at govt medical institutions
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir health department will constitute committees to audit prescriptions to check unethical practices by government doctors. Prescription audit committees will be formed at government medical colleges, and at district and sub-district levels, an official spokesman said on Friday.

The union territory's administration has also ordered that a grievance redressal mechanism be set up to look into complaints of professional misconduct and unethical practices by government doctors, he said. Officials on these committees will collect photocopies of at least one per cent of the total prescriptions issued every day from the out-patient and in-patient departments of medical institutions, he said quoting an order.

"The collected prescriptions will be scrutinised by the prescription audit committees to check whether it is written legibly in capital letters with the name of the doctor, his or her signature and registration number, generic drugs are prescribed and preference given to drugs which are available free of cost at hospitals," he said. The spokesman said the committees will also scrutinise the prescriptions to see if unnecessary diagnostics test have not been prescribed and patients have not been referred to private clinics or specialists.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 5-China doctor who warned of coronavirus mourned; Xi speaks with Trump

A Chinese doctor who issued an early warning about the coronavirus outbreak before it was officially recognised died of the virus on Friday, triggering a wave of public mourning and rare expressions of anger towards the government online.Th...

In war-torn Yemen, zoo animals face daily struggle

Sanaa, Feb 7 AFP Yemens war makes life a daily struggle for millions of civilians, but creatures in the countrys neglected zoos, including lions, leopards and baboons also face an uncertain future. At the countrys main zoo in Sanaa, the cap...

Cong leaders, Pralhad Joshi meet LS speaker after uproar in House

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday held separate meetings with Congress leaders and Union minister Pralhad Joshi following an uproar in the House over comments made by BJP MP Harsh Vardhan against Rahul Gandhi. Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Cho...

Vietnam denounces Slovakian expulsion of diplomat in abduction row

Vietnam denounced Slovakias expulsion of one of its diplomats in a row over the abduction of a disgraced Vietnamese businessman via Slovakia in 2017, saying it was not in line with the traditional friendship between the two countries. Busin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020