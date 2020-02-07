Left Menu
Development News Edition

Budapest orchestra helps deaf people "hear" Beethoven through touch

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Budapest
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 21:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 20:55 IST
Budapest orchestra helps deaf people "hear" Beethoven through touch
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels

Zsuzsanna Foldi has been deaf all her life. Still, with her hands placed on the double bass, sitting among musicians in Budapest's Danubia orchestra, she can enjoy and literally feel Beethoven's famous Fifth Symphony.

"When I sat next to the musician who played the bass today, I started crying," she said. "My father also had a double bass... and I did not have a hearing aid. I always put my ear on the bass and he played to me," she added, recalling her childhood.

Foldi lost her hearing when she was eight months old due to a meningitis infection. At the age of three, she was declared deaf. Now 67, she is part of a group of people, including children, all of the hard of hearing, that has been able to "hear" through touch Beethoven's Fifth Symphony, which has gone down in music history as the Symphony of Fate.

Some of the audience sit next to the musicians and place their hands on the instruments to feel the vibration. Others hold balloons that convey the vibration of the sounds. Some are given special hyper-sensitive hearing aids. Mate Hamori, the conductor of the orchestra that is holding a series of concerts this spring for people with a hearing loss, said their aim was to bring music to people who otherwise have no chance to enjoy it and to call attention to hearing difficulties that are often ignored.

"So the idea was to somehow lure those who are the most capable of sympathizing with Beethoven and his own suffering into the world of music," Hamori said. Beethoven's hearing gradually deteriorated and he wrote the Fifth Symphony already with his hearing impaired in 1804-1808.

Its famous opening motif is often referred to as 'fate knocking at the door' -- perhaps the hearing loss that he feared would afflict him for the rest of his life. As his hearing got worse, Beethoven composed music on his piano by feeling the vibration of the notes.

Erzsebet Dudas, 75, who lost her hearing in one ear when she was 35 and then in the other as well six years ago, said she used to listen to jazz and also classical music but had never heard Beethoven before. "Here, when the string instruments all sound, that gives a very good vibration. It is not a coincidence that he wrote this kind of music," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Demand for masks soars 100-fold, disrupting coronavirus fight - WHO

Demand for masks, gowns, gloves and other protective gear has risen up to 100-fold and prices have soared due to the China coronavirus, producing a severe disruption in global supply, the World Health Organization WHO chief said on Friday. ...

WRAPUP 10-Death of doctor who flagged China coronavirus stirs outrage

A Chinese doctor reprimanded for warning of a SARS-like coronavirus before it was officially recognized died of the illness on Friday, triggering anger at the government. The death of Li Wenliang, 34, came as President Xi Jinping reassured ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Growth worries on coronavirus send stocks lower at end of best week since June

Global equity markets and government debt yields slumped on Friday as growing concerns about the impact of the coronavirus on global growth overshadowed strong U.S. jobs report that indicated an economy on pace to grow moderately.Stocks on ...

Bad weather moves into Eastern states; 5 dead in South

Louisville, Feb 7 AP More than 300,000 homes and businesses in the southeastern United States were without power early Friday after a powerful storm raked the region. At least five people were killed. North Carolina had the most customers w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020