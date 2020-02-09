Left Menu
nCoV: 31 of 36 quarantined in Maha test negative, five others' result awaited

  PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 09-02-2020 21:15 IST
  • |
  Created: 09-02-2020 21:12 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Thirty-one persons, out of the total 36 quarantined in Maharashtra since January 18 for possible exposure to novel coronavirus, have tested negative for the infection, while the test results of five others are awaited, the state Health Department said on Sunday. Over 21,000 travelers have been screened at the Mumbai international airport so far, of whom 36 had been quarantined, it said.

Meanwhile, the department has said that the people of Redi town in Sindhudurg district, where a cargo ship from Singapore with 10 Chinese crew members on-board has arrived, need not panic as none of the members were found symptomatic. "Total 21,023 travelers have been screened at Mumbai international airport till now. Field surveillance is also going on across the state to find out the people who have come from the coronavirus-affected regions," the department said in a statement.

"Since January 18, a total 36 symptomatic travelers have been isolated in identified isolation facilities. 151 travelers have come to the state from the coronavirus- affected regions," it said. "Till today (Sunday), 31 samples, out of the 36 sent by the state, have been found negative as per the reports of the National Institute of Virology, Pune. Results of five are awaited- two from Kasturba Hospital (in Mumbai) and one each from hospitals in Sangli, Navi Mumbai and Pune," it said.

The health department said the residents of Redi town in Sindhudurg do not need to panic over the arrival of a cargo ship from Singapore with 10 Chinese crew members on-board at the port in the town three days ago. "This cargo ship and all its crew members are medically examined at Mumbai port and after finding everybody asymptomatic, the cargo ship was allowed to leave it for Redi," it added.

However, due to the fear expressed by the local people, all the crew members were once again examined by the medical team led by the district civil surgeon. "Nobody was found symptomatic during this examination," the statement said.

This cargo ship had left Singapore three weeks back, while the Chinese crew members on board this ship had left China near about three months back, it added. "Looking at the prevalent guidelines regarding the coronavirus surveillance, no one from these crew members can be suspected for infection. So there is no need to panic," the department said.

As per the guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, all travelers coming from Wuhan city of China are being isolated and tested, the statement said. "The travelers coming from other affected parts are being followed for 14 days. Till date, out of the 151 travelers, 72 have completed their follow-up of 14 days," it said.

