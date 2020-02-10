Left Menu
China reports first H5N6 bird flu in Sichuan poultry farm -Ministry

China reports first H5N6 bird flu in Sichuan poultry farm -Ministry
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

China's agriculture ministry said the highly pathogenic H5N6 strain of avian flu had been found in a poultry farm in southwestern Sichuan province.

This is the first H5N6 avian flu detected from a poultry farm after four cases found in swans this year.

The ministry said on Sunday night 1,840 birds had died in the farm of 2,497. The rest have been culled.

