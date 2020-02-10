Left Menu
Development News Edition

All WHO, Centre 2019-nCoV guidelines in place in Goa: Rane

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 14:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 14:48 IST
All WHO, Centre 2019-nCoV guidelines in place in Goa: Rane

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Monday said the state government was following the guidelines laid down by World Health Organisation and the Centre to tackle the novel coronavirus outbreak and had set up isolation wards in two places. The 2019-nCoV outbreak in China has put tremendous pressure on medical infrastructure across the world, including India which so far has three reported cases of the infection.

A senior Goa health department official said, currently, one person was in an isolation ward in GMCH for suspected exposure to the virus while 14 others were being monitored outside. "I don't think there is any fear on coronavirus as far as Goa is concerned. Till date, there is no positive case of coronavirus reported in Goa. We have set up isolation wards at Chicalim (South Goa) and Goa Medical College and Hospital (North Goa)," Rane said.

He said a task force under chief secretary Parimal Rai is in place to oversee measures against the novel coronavirus outbreak, adding that his department was in touch via video- conferencing with health authorities at the Centre and other states. The death toll in China's coronavirus outbreak has gone up to 908 with 97 new fatalities reported mostly in the worst-affected Hubei province and the confirmed cases of infection crossing 40,000, Chinese health officials said on Monday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Indians among passengers, crew on board Japan cruise ship as new cases of coronavirus emerge

An unspecified number of Indians were among the nearly 3,000 passengers and crew members onboard a cruise ship quarantined off Japan due to the diagnosis of coronavirus cases, the Indian Embassy here said on Monday. Cruise ship Diamond Prin...

ICC has taken it very seriously: Indian team manager on Bangladesh's aggressive celebrations

Indias under-19 cricket team manager Anil Patel says the ICC has taken a serious view of the aggressive celebrations by Bangladesh players after their World Cup triumph and will be reviewing the footage of the final games last few minutes h...

Nissan to temporarily halt production at Japan factory due to coronavirus -Nikkei

Nissan Motor Co will temporarily halt production at its plant in Japans southwestern Kyushu due to the coronavirus, the Nikkei newspaper said on Monday, in a clear sign that the outbreak was starting to strain the global supply chain.Nissan...

US Democrats trade barbs as New Hampshire vote nears

Manchester, Feb 10 AFP Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg locked horns in their fight for the US Democratic presidential nomination Sunday as they scrambled for votes with just two days to go before New Hampshires closely-watched primary. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020