Hundreds fall ill after attending village feast in UP's Badaun

Hundreds of people have taken ill after attending a feast in a village of Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district, officials said on Monday. The event was organised in Deori Amritpur village in Ughauti on Sunday and around 290 people have complained of symptoms of food poisoning, said Badaun District Magistrate Kumar Prashant.

Those who fell sick were then taken for medical treatment, the DM said, adding that 25 of them are in serious condition and have been admitted to the district hospital. The patients said around 450 people had food at the function and some of them are undergoing treatment in private hospitals.

Chief Medical Officer B V Pushkar said patients complained of vomiting and stomachache after consuming food at the village event. A health department team is on way to the village, the DM said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.