New facilities inaugurated at JPNA Trauma Centre in Delhi

Two new facilities were inaugurated at the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex (JPNA) Trauma Center on Monday by Professor Randeep Guleria, Director of AIIMS, New Delhi.

  • Updated: 10-02-2020 21:18 IST
  • Created: 10-02-2020 21:18 IST
The new facilities at JNPA were inaugurated on Monday by AIIMS Director, Randeep Guleria. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Two new facilities were inaugurated at the Jai Prakash Narayan Apex (JPNA) Trauma Centre on Monday by Professor Randeep Guleria, Director of AIIMS, New Delhi. The newly inaugurated facilities include the New Emergency ward (commonly called New ED) and the Central Trauma Research Facility.

The New Emergency is a mirror image of the existing Emergency, where the "Green" Triaged Trauma victims will be managed and all Trauma Patients will be received in this area. The "yellow" and "red" area patients will be shifted to the original ED (which, after renovation will handle only yellow and red area patients).

The new ED has a minor OT and radiology facility (which will be equipped with a CT scan). Currently, there are 13 beds in the new Emergency Ward.

There are, however, 31 Oxygen ports, which will enable portable trolleys to be placed in case of a mass emergency. Creation of the new ED will enhance the capacity of emergent trauma care and will help in better management of severe trauma, since most of the injuries encountered in the existing ED are green area patients, and these will now be managed in the new ED thus permitting the staff to treat more severe injuries in an area away from the green area catering to minor or non-life threatening injuries.

The new ED also has a seminar hall where academic discussions can take place. The Central Research facility has been developed on the first floor of JPNATC, with the vision to bring all Trauma-research under one roof, and facilitate cross-talk between Basic and Clinical scientists.

This will help in building Translational trauma Research in the Center. The Facility is equipped with basic Research Equipment like FACS III flow cytometer, centrifuges, Biosafety cabinets, Incubators, PCR machines etc.

A number of Research Projects on Head injury, Emergency Trauma Care, Fragility factures and Trauma Immunology are being undertaken at the JPNA Trauma Center. The development of this facility will help the Researchers to have a common workspace, with all modern research equipment. (ANI)

