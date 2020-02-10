Maha: Organs of youth killed in accident helps 5 others

A 25-year-old youth declared brain dead after an accident gave a new lease of life to five persons after his heart, kidneys and liver were donated, a senior health official said. Mahesh Vijay Yerunkar of Mangaon in Maharashtra's Raigad district had an accident last Thursday and was rushed to hospital with severe chest, stomach and brain injuries, and died on Saturday, said Sanjay Surase, Medical Superintendent of JJ Hospital, where the organs were retrieved in a four-hour operation.

Dr Venkat Gite, head of Urology department, harvested both the kidneys, which were transplanted in a patient each in JJ Hospital and Umrao Wockhardt Hospital, while the heart was transplanted at Jaslok Hospital. The liver was transplanted in two patients in Apollo and Jaslok Hospitals, officials said..

