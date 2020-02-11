Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong housing block evacuated after double virus find

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 11:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 11:00 IST
Hong Kong housing block evacuated after double virus find
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

More than 100 people were evacuated from a 35-story Hong Kong housing block on Tuesday after two residents in different apartments tested positive for the new coronavirus. Residents were forced to leave in the early hours as health officials in masks and white overalls scrambled to work out whether the virus had spread through the complex of some 3,000 people.

Hong Kong is on high alert for any potential "super spreader" events, especially in the towering housing blocks that make the city one of the world's most densely populated places. During the 2003 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which killed 299 people in Hong Kong, 42 deaths came from just one housing block where about 300 people were infected.

In that outbreak, the virus was found to have spread through faulty drainage pipes. Officials said Tuesday's relocation of residents in Tsing Yi district was a precautionary measure after a 62-year-old woman on the third floor was found to have the virus. She lived 10 floors below another man who is also a carrier.

"We are not sure what was the exact route of transmission," Wong Ka-hing, from the Centre for Health Protection, told reporters. "It could still be through the usual method of droplets or contact." Nonetheless the occupants of 35 flats connected to the same drainage system were moved out.

Health secretary Sophia Chan said four residents have since shown flu-like symptoms and have been taken to a hospital isolation ward. The others were taken to quarantine camps. Residents on Tuesday morning found their neighbourhood filled with police and health officials.

"Of course I'm scared," a 59-year-old resident, who gave her surname as Chan, told AFP. "I live with my son, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and my husband. We seldom go out already because we don't have enough masks. I don't allow my grandchildren to play in the hallway. Now we can't even stay at home."

There are 42 confirmed cases of the virus in Hong Kong, including a cluster of 10 family members who had all shared a hotpot meal with an infected person. The SARS epidemic left profound psychological scars on Hong Kong and saddled locals with a deep distrust of authorities in Beijing who initially covered up the outbreak.

The financial hub has been hit by panic buying even though the government has said imports remain steady. There is an acute shortage of face masks -- including in hospitals where stocks are being rapidly depleted -- fuelling anger towards the city's pro-Beijing leaders.

On Saturday, the city began enforcing a 14-day mandatory quarantine for anyone arriving from mainland China. So far, about 2,200 people have crossed the border. The vast majority have been told to self-quarantine at home while a few dozen without addresses have been taken to government facilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

L&T Construction bags 'large' contracts for its power transmission, distribution biz

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC seeks Centre's stand on plea by injured student seeking probe in Jamia violence

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the Centres response on a plea seeking a court-monitored probe by a committee or an SIT into the police crackdown at Jamia Millia Islamia University on December 15 last year. A bench of Chief Justice D...

Extremely humbled by winning Allan Border medal: David Warner

After winning his third Allan Border Medal, Australia opening batsman David Warner on Tuesday thanked his family for always being there by his side and labelled his career as roller coaster of highs and lows. Warner took to Instagram to sha...

UK to give go ahead to high speed rail project HS2 -BBC

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will give the green light to the countrys High Speed 2 HS2 rail project, reported the BBC on Tuesday. The government will say that the whole of the project which will link London to Birmingham and then s...

Adani Transmission sells 25.1 pc stake in arm AEML to QIA for Rs 3,220 cr

Adani Transmission on Tuesday said it has sold 25.1 per cent stake in its arm Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd AEML to Qatar Investment Authority QIA for approximately Rs 3,220 crore. Qatar Investment Authority QIA has completed acquisition of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020