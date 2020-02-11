Arogya mela to begin in Uttarakhand

A five-day national Arogya mela aiming at promoting AYUSH in Uttarakhand will begin here on Wednesday. The objective of the fair is to promote Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa Rigpa and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) in the hill state with a focus on the country's ancient health and wellness systems, AYUSH Minister Harak Singh Rawat told reporters on Tuesday.

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and state Minister for AYUSH and AYUSH Education Harak Singh Rawat will jointly inaugurate the event. Striking features of the event will be free OPDs by Ayurvedic and homeopathic doctors, lectures and seminars on Ayurveda by experts and live yoga demonstrations.

