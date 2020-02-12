Left Menu
Development News Edition

To fight coronavirus, disinfectant tunnel in China sprays industrial workers

The tunnel is equipped with infrared detectors that activate a spray from misters when a person enters, the report by China News Service said.

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 18:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 18:44 IST
To fight coronavirus, disinfectant tunnel in China sprays industrial workers
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A company in the southwestern Chinese city of Chongqing has built a tunnel to spray employees at an industrial complex with disinfectant before they begin work, according to a local media report, as the country battles a coronavirus outbreak.

The tunnel is equipped with infrared detectors that activate a spray from misters when a person enters, the report by China News Service said.

Businesses in China are slowly returning to work this week after the coronavirus outbreak forced an extension of the Lunar New Year break, transportation curbs and other measures aimed at containing the virus. The measures have hobbled the restart of industry following the annual holiday.

The coronavirus has killed more than 1,100 people in China, with confirmed infections of nearly 45,000.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Jadhav hat-trick propels Navy to maiden Gold Cup title

Ajinkya Jadhav notched up a hat- trick to propel Indian Navy to a fluent 4-1 win against South Central Railway SCR in the final and clinch their maiden triumph in All India Bombay Gold Cup hockey championship. The visiting SCR team started...

Israel attacks "shameful" U.N. report on companies active in W. Bank settlements

Israel denounced on Wednesday a long-delayed U.N. report listing companies with business ties to Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.The announcment by the U.N. Human Rights Office of the publication of a blacklist of businesses i...

Italian Senate votes to lift Salvini immunity over migrant boat

Italian senators voted on Wednesday to lift immunity for far-right leader Matteo Salvini, opening the way for a potentially career-ending trial over accusations he illegally detained migrants at sea last year. The result of the vote is due ...

UPDATE 1-Mexico says number of migrants in "Remain in Mexico" program drops sharply

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday that the number of migrants awaiting the outcome of their U.S. immigration cases in Mexico has fallen from 50,000 to about 2,500.Since January 2019, the administration of U.S. Presid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020