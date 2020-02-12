Left Menu
Coronavirus: China returnee put under 'home isolation' in the state

  • Aizawl
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 19:16 IST
Coronavirus: China returnee put under 'home isolation' in the state
One more student returning to Mizoram from China has been put under "home isolation" as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in the state, taking the total number of such cases to seven, a health department official said on Wednesday. The student was screened at Lengpui airport upon his arrival to Mizoram on Tuesday and put under "home isolation" like the six other students who had returned from China in January and earlier this month, he said.

However, none of the seven students has complained of any illness, the official said. A statement issued by the state health department said that no case of coronavirus has been detected in Mizoram so far.

A student, who has returned to Mizoram from another state, has been hospitalized at Zoram Medical College due to high fever and respiratory problems, it said. However, the patient is not infected by a novel coronavirus, the statement said.

The health department also launched helpline numbers 8259930355 and 7630943153 to furnish information related to suspected coronavirus cases.

