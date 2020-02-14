Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cruise ship passenger causes coronavirus scare in Sydney

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 08:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 08:28 IST
Cruise ship passenger causes coronavirus scare in Sydney
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Australian health officials tested a passenger onboard a cruise ship docked in Sydney harbor for a "respiratory illness" on Friday, causing passengers to fret about the potential of another shipboard outbreak of the coronavirus.

The New South Wales state government said health officials boarded the Norwegian Jewel shortly after it docked in Sydney on Friday from a tour around New Zealand to undertake a routine assessment of passengers arriving from overseas. "There were three routine medical transfers, none related to respiratory illness," the NSW Health Ministry said in an emailed statement. "One person has been tested for respiratory illness on board with results expected this afternoon."

The health ministry did not specify the nature of the respiratory illness or specifically rule out the coronavirus. Test results were expected later on Friday, officials said, without providing detail on whether the passenger was taken to hospital. None of the passengers had been in China in the previous 14 days and there was no outbreak of any disease on board, officials added.

Norwegian Cruise Line said a "thorough inspection and rigorous cleaning and disinfection of the ship and terminal were conducted" when it docked in Sydney. The presence of Australian health officials on the ship caused concern among staff and passengers, amid initial erroneous reports of a confirmed coronavirus case.

The largest outbreak of the coronavirus outside China has been on the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Japan, where thousands of passengers have been quarantined on board for days. Another cruise ship, the MS Westerdam, finally docked in Cambodia on Friday after being denied entry by five countries. Angela Driskell, from Indiana in the United States, said passengers disembarking in Sydney were delayed by three hours.

"They said that the Australian health department needed to be able to clear the ship and that they were taking a look at any passengers that had any symptoms at all of the respiratory issues," Andrea Driskell told Reuters outside the Sydney terminal. Australia, which has been on heightened alert for the coronavirus after 15 people contracted the virus after arriving from China, has temporarily banned the entry of foreign nationals who have traveled through mainland China.

A cruise security staff member, who declined to be named, said: "This virus is causing havoc, we just want people to be safe."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

AI for Social Good: Google supports six research projects across Asia

India-UK army exercise AJEYA WARRIOR-2020 commences

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Sabres upend Blue Jackets in OT behind Olofsson’s 2 goals

Victor Olofssons second goal of the game came with 216 left in overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres handed the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets a third straight loss, 4-3, on Thursday night. Back from missing 15 games with a lower-body injury, Ol...

India won't forget sacrifice of Pulwama attack bravehearts, says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday paid his tribute to CRPF personnel, who lost their lives in Jammu and Kashmirs Pulwama on February 14 last year, when their convoy was targeted by a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad ...

J-K Police organise awareness programme against drug abuse in Poonch

In a drive against drugs, Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch District Police organised drug awareness programme and seminars in a government school in the district. The district police on Thursday said they have selected some schools in Poonch to ca...

NFL notebook: Lynn thinks QB Taylor could start in 2020

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor could have an opportunity to earn the starting job for the 2020 season, coach Anthony Lynn said Thursday. Taylor served as the teams backup in 2019 to longtime Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020