Left Menu
Development News Edition

New 'smart' bandage to help heal chronic wounds

  • PTI
  • |
  • Boston
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 16:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 16:24 IST
New 'smart' bandage to help heal chronic wounds

Scientists have developed a wirelessly-controlled bandage, and a smartphone-sized platform that can precisely deliver different medications to facilitate the healing of hard to treat wounds. The bandage is equipped with miniature needles that can be controlled wirelessly -- allowing the drugs to be programmed by care providers without even visiting the patient, according to the research published in the journal Advanced Functional Materials.

"This is an important step in engineering advanced bandages that can facilitate the healing of hard to treat wounds.The bandage does not need to be changed continuously," said Ali Tamayol, an associate professor at the University of Connecticut in the US. Given the range of processes necessary for wound healing, different medications are needed at different stages of tissue regeneration.

The bandage can deliver medicine with minimal invasiveness, said researchers, including those from the Harvard Medical School in the US. With the platform, the provider can wirelessly control the release of multiple drugs delivered through the miniature needles, according to the researchers.

These needles are able to penetrate into deeper layers of the wound bed with minimal pain and inflammation, they said. This method proved to be more effective for wound closure and hair growth as compared to the topical administration of drugs, and is also minimally invasive.

The research was first conducted on cells and later on diabetic mice with full thickness skin injury. With this technology, the mice showed signs of complete healing and lack of scar formation -- demonstrating the bandages' ability to significantly improve the rate and quality of wound healing in diabetic animals, researchers said.

These findings can potentially replace existing wound care systems and significantly reduce the morbidity of chronic wounds -- which will change the way diabetic wounds are treated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

HC asks Delhi Police crime branch to file status report on Sanjeev Chawla's plea challenging his custodial remand by trial court.

HC asks Delhi Police crime branch to file status report on Sanjeev Chawlas plea challenging his custodial remand by trial court....

Russian soldier rolls out tanks for romantic manoeuvre

Moscow, Feb 14 AFP A Russian soldier has pulled out all the stops to propose to his girlfriend, with his fellow officers manoeuvring 16 tanks to surround the couple in a heart shape. The high-octane romantic stunt was filmed in a video publ...

Flipkart bets on 'touch and feel' experience with help of kirana stores

HIGHLIGHTSFlipkart is betting on touch and feel experience by partnering with local kirana stores to expand its presence.Flipkart has already established a delivery model using local kirana stores and onboarded some 27,000 stores across 700...

FOREX-Euro drops to new low as GDP data confirm weak growth

The euro fell again to a nearly three-year low on Friday amid worries about slowing growth in the euro zone, as fourth-quarter data confirmed the economys sluggish performance. The euro has lost close to 1 so far this week and is on track f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020