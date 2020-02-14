Left Menu
Development News Edition

WHO defends China after US criticism over outbreak

  • PTI
  • |
  • Geneva
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 23:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 23:35 IST
WHO defends China after US criticism over outbreak

Geneva, Feb 14 (AFP) The World Health Organization on Friday defended China following US claims of a lack of transparency in Beijing's response to the new coronavirus outbreak. Larry Kudlow, head of the US National Economic Council, had said on Thursday: "We're a little disappointed in the lack of transparency coming from the Chinese".

Kudlow also said that Chinese President Xi Jinping had assured US President Donald Trump that Beijing would accept US help, but "they won't let us". But Michael Ryan, head of WHO's health emergencies programme, listed various ways in which he said China had collaborated with the international community.

"From our perspective, we have a government that's cooperating with us... I'm finding it hard to square that with Mr Kudlow's comments," Ryan told reporters in Geneva. "But everyone is entitled to their opinion and everyone is entitled to suggest evidence for their opinion," he said.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Beijing has had an "open and transparent attitude" with the global community since the start of the epidemic, and maintained close communication and exchanged epidemic information with the US side in a "timely manner". Ryan also told reporters that there may be US experts among the 12 members of a WHO-led international mission to China that is expected to begin over the weekend.

Asked whether there had been any mistakes made by Chinese authorities in their response to the outbreak, Ryan said: "It's not the time for us to start public recrimination." "China and the rest of the world... will learn and I hope implement the lessons of this. One of the tragedies of global response and public health response in general has been that we don't tend to learn the lessons," he said.

"Everyone needs to focus on performance now, and they need to focus on getting the job done and the last thing you tell someone that needs to get a job done is that you didn't do your job last week or the week before," he said. "We will wait for any forensic investigation of this response until we've achieved further success in containing this virus we hope," he added. (AFP) MRJ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Bouwmeester has procedure to normalize heart's rhythm

St. Louis Blues defenseman Jay Bouwmeester underwent a procedure to implant a cardioverter defibrillator, the team said Friday. The device restores the hearts normal rhythm.Bouwmeester collapsed Tuesday on the team bench during a road game ...

There has been total transparency in Central Vista revamp project: Puri

Amid concerns raised by architects and activists over the governments revamp plan for the Central Vista in the national capital, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Friday said there has been total transparency in the project and the archi...

UPDATE 1-Canada's Trudeau demands from Iran independent probe into downed airliner

Canadas Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he had impressed upon Irans foreign minister on Friday that a complete and independent investigation into the shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane in January had to be carried out.The promi...

Pak court upholds death penalty for nine terrorists involved in attacking military convoy

The Sindh High Court in Pakistan has upheld the death sentence of nine terrorists for carrying out an attack on security forces in 2004 in which 10 people, including six army personnel, were killed. An anti-terrorism court had awarded the d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020