100-bed ESI hospital for Kakinada soon, says MP Geetha

Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha on Friday said a 100-bed ESI hospital would be constructed here soon and Rs 110 crore has been sanctioned for the purpose. Addressing a government general hospital (GGH) development society meeting here, she said the 'bhoomi pooja' would be performed for the new hospital shortly.

She said efforts were being made to give the GGH a face-lift by enlisting the support of corporates. When hospital superintendent Dr Raghavendrarao drew the attention of the committee that of the total 52 ventilators, 12 needed repairs, she assured to sanction funds from the MPLADs for purchasing new ventilators.

Collector Muralidhara Reddy advised the superintendent to constitute a committee with doctors to hold discussions with the ventilator companies for supplying good and cost-effective equipment. On the need for the appointment of PROs to work round the clock, the Collector said three employees recently posted under backlog posts would be entrusted with the job.

