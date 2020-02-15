Over 8,573 patients recovered from 2019 Neo Coronavirus COVID 19 infection

Amid the panic on COVID 19, the good news is that about 8,575 patients have recovered from the diseases. However, the maximum number of patients recovered from the diseases are from China, but patients admitted in other countries are recovering.

According to the geospatial data, provides by Geoawesomeness, 17 patients were treated in Singapore while 12 each have fully recovered in Thailand and Japan. China's neighboring countries South Korea and Vietnam have also completely treated seven patients each while 8 patients have fully recovered in Australia. The recoveries of patients are also reported from France, the UK, the USA, UAE, Finland, Germany, Nepal, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Germany, Finland, and Cambodia.

The media reports also suggest that three COVID 19 patients in the Indian state of Kerala have fully recovered and discharged from the hospital. According to the reports of the Indian Ministry of Health, a total of 17,678 suspected patients were under observation as on February 13 but no casualty was reported. India is also treating 640 COVID 19 persons evacuated from China and all of them are doing well.

However, the World Health Organization (WHO) has cautioned that China is still under a health emergency. The coronavirus outbreak is still an emergency for China and it is impossible to tell where the epidemic will spread, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, said on Saturday. Tedros told the Munich Security Conference in Germany he was encouraged by actions China had taken to slow the spread of the virus but was still concerned about the increasing number of cases. It is pertinent to mention that the WHO had declared COVID 19 in China a health emergency on January 30.

Beijing's latest figures showed 66,492 cases and 1,523 deaths, mostly in central Hubei province. Outside mainland China, there have been about 500 cases in some two dozen countries and territories, with four deaths one each in Japan, Hong Kong, the Philippines, and France.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.