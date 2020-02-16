Private imaging centre sealed for violating norms

A private ultrasound center was sealed in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir for violating norms, an official spokesman said on Sunday.

The center in Kotranka town was sealed following an inspection by an official team headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kotranka, Surinder Mohan Sharma on Saturday, the spokesman said.

He said the team conducted a surprise inspection of the ultrasound center and found that it is being run in violation of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act and the doctor operating it was not suitably qualified.

