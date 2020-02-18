Left Menu
Development News Edition

SA Vector Mosquito Rearing Facility set to develop for malaria eradication

The South African Vector Mosquito Rearing Facility will use the sterile insect technique, a birth control method for mosquitoes.

SA Vector Mosquito Rearing Facility set to develop for malaria eradication
Malaria elimination remains a key priority in South Africa, which is aiming to eliminate malaria within its borders by 2023.  Image Credit: Pixabay

A hi-tech facility set to develop ground-breaking research towards malaria eradication in South Africa will open at the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, in Johannesburg, on Friday.

The South African Vector Mosquito Rearing Facility will use the sterile insect technique, a birth control method for mosquitoes.

Malaria elimination remains a key priority in South Africa, which is aiming to eliminate malaria within its borders by 2023.

Although the country has made significant progress in reducing the number of malaria cases over the years, malaria is still endemic in the northern region of Limpopo, the Lowveld region of Mpumalanga and the far northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Funded by the Department of Science and Innovation, in collaboration with the Department of Health's National Institute for Communicable Diseases and the South African Nuclear Energy Corporation's Nuclear Technologies in Medicine and the Biosciences Initiative, the South African Vector Mosquito Rearing Facility will produce and sterilize 500 000 adult male mosquitoes.

The sterile male mosquitoes will be released to mate with wild females of the same species. These females will lay eggs that will not hatch and, over time, the malaria-transmitting mosquito (Anopheles arabiensis) can be suppressed or eliminated from the target area.

The use of Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) of insecticides and the added benefit of other methods has enabled South Africa to adopt a malaria elimination agenda.

Recent research on malaria-transmitting mosquitoes indicates that, although IRS is effective, supplementary vector control methods are needed for elimination.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

88 more people test positive for coronavirus on ship off Japan

According to sources, 88 more people test positive for coronavirus on a ship off Japan.Further details awaited....

Iran's Khamenei calls for high turnout in parliamentary election

A high turnout in a parliamentary election will display unity in Iran against enemies, Irans Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei tweeted on Tuesday, days before the vote seen as a referendum on the clerical establishments popularity.Ameri...

2 die, 6 fall ill at wedding function in UP

Two people died and six fell ill during a wedding function at a village here, police said on Tuesday. Police said they are unaware of the cause of the deaths.The families of Rakesh and Amerpal cremated their bodies without informing police,...

Enrique Iglesias, Anna Kournikova welcome third child together

Singer Enrique Iglesias and tennis star Anna Kournikova have become parents to their third child together. The couple welcomed their baby girl on January 30.Kournikova, 38, and Iglesias, 44, both took to social media to announce the arrival...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020