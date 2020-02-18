Left Menu
Will win battle against coronavirus: Chinese envoy

  New Delhi
  18-02-2020 17:05 IST
  • Created: 18-02-2020 16:53 IST
Will win battle against coronavirus: Chinese envoy
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@China_Amb_India)

Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong on Tuesday asserted that China has put in place multi-level control and prevention mechanisms and will win the battle against coronavirus. The envoy said China has allocated RMB 80 billion to contain the disease and the government has sufficient resources and policy tools to cope with economic fluctuations following the epidemic.

He said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases outside Hubei province, the epicenter of the epidemic, is coming down. "China has full confidence that it will win the battle against coronavirus epidemic," he told reporters.

He added that the outbreak has not been able to impact the strong fundamentals of China's strong economy. The COVID-19 virus, which is believed to have originated in Wuhan late last year, has spread to more than 72,000 people and killed 1,900 in China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

